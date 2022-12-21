Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
SAN FRANCISCO — Sometimes, an individual achievement can overshadow the performance of the team. That was the case in Notre Dame-Belmont’s 3-1 loss Tuesday afternoon to Urban-SF.
NDB freshman Natalia Cuneo scored her first varsity goal in the loss, tracking down a rebound off a goalkeeper deflection after a shot attempt by senior Athena Carvallo. The Urban goalkeeper couldn’t find the loose ball after it squibbed out of her hands, as Cuneo sprinted to it and ran unmarked through the keeper’s box and right into the cage.
“Athena had an amazing shot, so I just followed it right in,” Cuneo said. “Right placement.”
The Tigers’ lone scoring highlight seemed like the start of a special day.
Not only did the goal in the 23rd minute give NDB an early 1-0 lead, Cuneo’s big moment could not have been executed against a better backdrop. With Urban hosting at Beach Chalet in Golden Gate Park, overlooking the infamous scenic backdrop of the Murphy Windmill to the south, and the sun beginning to set just across the street at Ocean Beach to the west, it was quite a picturesque scene.
But the postcard moment would stand as NDB’s only highlight, as Urban responded with three unanswered goals to overtake the depleted Tigers.
“I thought the game was pretty even,” NDB head coach Paul McCallion said. “We’re missing quite a few key players, about four or five starters, which didn’t help. But overall, it was just good to see what some of the other players can do. I think we’ll be fine.”
NDB (2-2) returns five All-West Bay Athletic League players this season, but only one, Carvallo, was in the lineup Tuesday. First-team selection Milan Pineda, and second-teamers Ryann Leyte-Vidal, Carly Sullivan and Cailin Thompson are all currently out of the action.
The freshman group looks promising. Cara Dowdall is the Tigers’ scoring leader with three goals on the season. Identical twin sisters Maisie and Anna Street have both logged substantial minutes. And, of course, Cuneo made quite an impression Tuesday.
The drawback has been overall chemistry and stamina, which caught up with NDB in the second half. After taking a 1-1 tie into halftime, the Tigers didn’t earn any serious chances. A harmless 30-footer that Carvallo poked around a defender was the team’s only shot of goal I the second half.
“I think we definitely were getting more tired, just tracking back,” Cuneo said. “But I do think we had some good movement in the middle. So, I think we just need to shoot a little more.”
Urban (4-1-2) tied it in the 37th minute off a quick turnaround, when sophomore Miren Creswell intercepted near midfield and played it up the sideline. The quick transition found freshman Ari Torres with a step into the box, and she socked it in virtually uncontested.
Then in the second half, Urban took the lead in the 55th minute on a precise corner kick, with junior Reese Bassuk sending a laser into the heart of the box for freshman Stella Monberg gliding to the spot and heading it on goal.
“Usually, I just sort of stand in the middle and then wherever it goes, I just try to get my head on it,” Monberg said.
The Blues then put the game on ice in the 76th minute. NDB senior goalkeeper Zeina Zumot deflected a long attempt and couldn’t corral it, allowing Raya Gottesfeld to run it down and score from the wing.
NDB has one more non-league tune-up to go — Saturday, Jan. 7 at home against Aragon — before WBAL Foothill Division play opens Jan. 10 at Sacred Heart Prep.
“I think this year is the first year where we really have a new team,” Carvallo said. “We have a lot of young players. So, at this point, we’re feeling each other out and getting used to each other. And then once we’re comfortable with each other, I think we’ll do a lot better.”
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
