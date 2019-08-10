San Mateo National knows that feeling of heartbreak.
National’s historic run to the Northern California Little League Majors All-Star tournament championship game ended when Maidu-Roseville rallied for six runs in the final inning for a 6-3 victory, and a trip to the West Region tourney.
Friday, Maidu was eliminated in heartbreaking fashion 3-2 to Arizona state champion Sunnyside.
Maidu led 2-1 heading into the sixth and final inning, but Sunnyside tied it on a solo home run by Izaiah Moraga. After a two-out single, Michael Muniz Jr. won it with a walk-off double to deep right.
Maidu right-hander Chase Bentley — who recorded the final out July 27 against National — earned a complete game in taking the loss.
Sunnyside now faces Hawaii in the championship, the winner of which advances to the Little League World Series.
