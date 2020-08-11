The Peninsula Athletic League last week released the schedules for the upcoming high school sports season.
That’s the easy part. At the very least, a league season will be played.
But what about the non-league games? Those games and matches teams use to prepare for league play?
Depends on the sport. While all of this is predicated on county health officials giving high school sports the go-ahead to play a season, some sports kept the same opponents and simply changed the dates, other sports could be in scramble mode to fill out their schedules.
“Football coaches … had their non-league schedules done and on MaxPreps well before the pandemic,” said Steve Sell, Aragon football coach and athletic director, adding most teams in the PAL have simply changed from fall dates to winter dates.
Other coaches, however, may find that those non-league tournaments they played in seasons past, may not be available this season and will have to make other arrangements — not only in finding a team to play, but finding a time and place to have the game. Remember, with athletic facilities being at a premium this season because of the two-season system in place, instead of the traditional three-season setup, many teams will be sharing field and court space once the New Year rolls around.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a changes everywhere,” said Burlingame athletic director John Philipopoulos when asked about the basketball schedule. “I think basketball will be more of a reset (in terms of non-league games). … I’m sure it will be the same with soccer. … I think there will be a lot of fluidity when it comes to scheduling.”
The same could be said for the Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep water polo programs, who schedule more out-or-area non-league games than nearly everybody else.
Both programs are among the best in the state, if not the nation. They enjoy matching up with the best and most of the best teams are in California. The schedules for the Menlo and SHP boys’ teams are usually chock full of some of the best teams Southern California has to offer.
Some of those games may be off the schedule this season.
“My guess is, it won’t impact us a lot. It may be a little less rich of a season. There is no doubt we’d be missing out,” said Jack Bowen, Menlo School’s boys’ water polo coach. “But if I come to the guys in October and say, ‘I have good news and bad news. The bad news is, we won’t be playing any teams from Orange County. The good news is, I have a 26-game schedule and we’re ready to go.’
“My guys would stand and applaud.”
Bowen, however, is not going to stress over his schedule yet. He said if there is one thing about coaching he likes the least, it’s devising a schedule. Plus, the start of the season is still at least three months away and Bowen said he will certainly have everything lined out before then.
Just not right now. Bowen said he’s had a couple of non-league opponents already call him in an attempt to get a match set up with the Knights, anxious about filling their schedule.
“Different people have different anxiety,” Bowen said. “I would prefer not to even start (non-league) scheduling for another month and a half.”
