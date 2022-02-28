Menlo-Atherton had five players score in double figures as the Bears twice erased deficits in each half to pull out a 70-64 win over Alvarez to capture the Central Coast Section Division I boys’ basketball championship.
And the Bears did it the hard way, going on the road to do it. The third-ranked Bears traveled to No. 4 in Salinas as punishment for M-A fans running on the court following their last-second, quarterfinal win over Los Altos.
Jalen Williams led M-A (20-6) with 19 points, Ryan Anderson added 14, xxx Cadigan had 11, while Johno Price and Douglas Adams each finished with 10.
More importantly, those five combined to go 21 for 21 from the free throw line. Both Williams and Anderson were 8 for 8 from the stripe.
Alvarez (23-4) led 28-19 midway through the second quarter, but a 7-0 run got the Bears to 28-26 and managed to tie the score at 36-all at halftime.
The Eagles pushed their lead back to eight, 50-42, but the Bears responded with a 6-0 run to again cut the Alvarez lead to just a bucket, 50-48.
Down the stretch, however, M-A took over. Back-to-back baskets from Price gave the Bears their first lead of the second half, 61-59. Clinging to a three-point lead, 67-64, Anderson connected on three straight free throws to ice the game and give M-A its first CCS title since 1989.
