Of the handful of San Mateo County track and field athletes who qualified for the CIF State Track Meet, only a few managed to make Saturday night’s finals.
Menlo-Atherton’s Tatum Olesen qualified for the 800 final. She was fifth-fastest runner in the preliminaries Friday, finishing in a time of 2:12.05. In the final, the best Olesen could do was a 2:15.23, good for a seventh-place finish.
Notre Dame-Belmont high jumper, Melanie Castelli, had the highest finish of any local qualifier, finishing fourth, clearing a height of 5-4. She did so on her first jump, but then scratched on all three of her attempts at 5-6.
Los Gatos’ Hannah Slover took the title, clearing a height of 5-6 on her first jump.
Crystal Springs’ Furious Clay also made the 800 final on the boys’ side. His qualifying time of 1:54.04 was good for ninth. But that prelim took a lot out of the junior, as he finished 11th out of 12 runners with a disappointing time of 2:06.96 in the finals.
Clay’s teammate, 3,200 runner Kaiya Brooks, finished ninth in a time of 10:38.11. Landon Pretre, a freshman from Menlo School, failed to finish the boys’ 3,200 race.
In the preliminaries Friday, Julia Soderbury of Sacred Heart Prep finished 18th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:02.04. Only the top-12 qualified for the final.
In the boys; 400, CCS champion Jeremiah Earby of Menlo-Atherton, finished in 16th in the prelims with a time of 49.40. Serra’s Sione Laulea was 21st in 200 qualifying with a time of 22.16.
In the girls’ pole vault, Peninsula Athletic League champ Abby Goetz of Sequoia, failed to record a height, missing on three attempts at the opening height of 11-9. Aragon long jumper Pia Cho just missed out on the 12-person final, finishing 13th in the prelims. Her best mark of 18-3.25 was half an inch short of qualifying for the final.
Woodside’s Luke Buddie, who captured the CCS high jump title, failed to clear the opening height of 6-4. In boys’ pole vault, Aragon’s Erik Dodge failed to clear the opening height of 14-5. Sherrod Smith of M-A finished 20th in the long jump with a best of 21-1.25, a foot short of qualifying.
