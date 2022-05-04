MONDAY
Softball
Burlingame 6, Sequoia 2
After losing eight straight to open their PAL Bay schedule, the Panthers (2-8 PAL Bay, 7-12-1 overall) won their second in a row with an upset of second-place Sequoia (7-3, 14-5). With the Ravens opting to rest starting pitcher Ainsley Waddell, Burlingame erupted for five runs in the first inning, sparked by hits from Kasey Lyons and Lily Grenier. Waddell’s off-day didn’t last long as the junior left-hander emerged in relief in the first, and went on to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs (none earned) while striking out 10. Lyons earned the win for Burlingame, allowing two runs on seven hits.
Menlo-Atherton 10, Jefferson 0
Junior right-hander Hannah Blunt fired a two-hit shutout in a five-inning mercy-rule win against visiting Jefferson (0-9 PAL Ocean, 0-11 overall), marking her longest complete-game victory of the season. The Bears (5-4, 13-11) rallied for four in the first and five in the second before walking it off in the bottom of the fifth. Blunt was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs at the plate, and sophomore Dani Koo socked her fourth home run of the season.
King’s Academy 11, Mills 1
The King’s Academy (12-11) benefitted from 10 walks and rolled to a five-inning, mercy-rule win in non-league action against Mills (7-6). The Vikings were held to four hits by TKA starting pitcher Bella Bliss, with freshman Brianna Kei driving in her team’s only run with an RBI single in the second. Abby Kong led the Lady Knights with a 2-for-3 line, including a double and three RBIs.
Baseball
Sequoia 8, Hillsdale 6
The Ravens (6-5 PAL Bay, 8-13-1 overall) bounced back from an early 4-2 deficit, tying it with two runs in the third and taking the lead with two more in the fourth. Sequoia sophomore Max Stallings was 4 for 4 with two doubles while junior Jack Lanham went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Lanham worked five innings on the mound to earn the win, improving his record to 3-0. CJ Eftekhari homered for the Knights (2-9, 11-11), the first home run of his varsity career.
With the win, Sequoia earns the advantage in the battle for third place in the PAL Bay Division, taking a half-game lead over Capuchino and Menlo-Atherton in the league standings. The three teams entered the day tied for third place. Cap and M-A, both 5-5 in the PAL Bay, resume play Wednesday.
Westmoor 8, Summit Shasta 7
Javi Manila had a triple and three RBIs, and the Rams (10-10) rallied for crooked numbers in the second and fourth innings to top Summit Shasta (16-2-) in non-league action. Aurelio Acosta added two hits and an RBI for Westmoor. The Black Bears totaled 10 hits, including a triple and two RBIs from Parker Mendoza, his first career triple. The junior is currently slashing .370/.460/.500 on the season for a Summit Shasta team that continues to hit at a remarkable pace, posting a .388 team average through 18 games.
