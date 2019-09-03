Tristan Hofmann, Half Moon Bay football. Hofmann gave the Cougars the lead with a 6-yard touchdown run then added to it with a 2-yard push as Half Moon Bay dismantled Jefferson 38-14. Hofmann went on to score three touchdowns while totaling 17 carries for 100 yards. A middle linebacker on defense, the junior also led the Cougs with seven tackles.
Audrey Gilbert, Hillsdale volleyball. After a youthful Hillsdale squad advanced to the CCS Division III playoff semifinals last season, Gilbert led the team to a win in last Thursday’s opener 25-22, 25-16, 25-27, 25-20 over Mills. While sophomore Jessica Dean led the team with 13 kills, Gilbert was an all-around force, totaling five blocks and five service aces while adding seven kills.
Troy Franklin, Menlo-Atherton football. With sophomore quarterback Matt MacLeod passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns, Franklin proved his favorite target as the Bears reveled in a 51-14 win over Bellarmine. Franklin needed just two catches to go 99 yards, producing touchdowns at the end of each of them. To top the Bears’ highlight reel, MacLeod connected with Franklin on an 85-yard score, with the sophomore QB airing out a long bomb to Franklin, who used his agility to juke through several defenders inside the red zone to reach the end zone.
Nuku Vahai, Mills football. The Vikings won their first opener since 2016, and Vahai was a big reason why. After leading the team in interceptions last season, the senior safety picked up where he left off by nabbing two picks in last Friday’s 40-0 win over the Oakland Military Institute. The senior also racked up 296 all-purpose yards, with 93 of them coming on interception returns, and 98 more coming via punt return, including returning one punt for a touchdown.
Abby Miller, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. Miller led off the 2018 season by earning co-Athlete of the Week honors from the Daily Journal (along with teammate Kelly Schackel) and she put herself right back in the discussion to open 2019. The junior outside hitter led the Tigers to a sweep of Carlmont in last Thursday’s opening-night “Battle of Belmont” rivalry showdown, hitting at a .481 clip en route to a match-high 14 kills. NDB has been busy playing seven matches through the first three days of the season, including six Saturday at Spikefest. Miller has totaled double-digit kills in six of those matches, and is currently averaging 4.2 kills per set.
Terence Loville, Serra football. In three previous seasons, Pittsburg has had Serra’s number. The Padres entered their 2019 opener against Pitt with an 0-3 record against the North Coast Section powerhouse. Serra got off the schneid in Saturday’s season opener with a 58-21 walloping of the Pirates, with Loville scoring the pivotal go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter. After Serra and Pittsburg traded scores, the Padres responded to the Pirates tying the game when Loville returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. With it, the senior joined an elite fraternity of just four other Serra players who have returned kickoffs for 98 yards or more: Len Morrow, 1979 (99); Steve Morello, 1968 (99); DonAndre Clark, 2009 (98); and Erich Wilson, 2010-11 (99 twice, and 98 once).
Emma Spindt, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. The Bears went to five sets to take down Valley Christian and their former coach Ron Whitmill with Spindt leading the charge. The junior outsite hitter scorched 17 kills, backed by Natalie Grover’s 14 in the 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11 victory.
Nolan Tarzon, Sequoia football. The newly named Sequoia Ravens were in the unique position of playing a rivalry game right out of the gate this season, taking down Woodside 40-20 last Friday to claim “The Log” trophy. With running back Simon Talauati was busy eating up yards to the tune of 182 yards on 24 carries, the Sequoia defense was busy posting a first-half shutout, with Tarzon totaling three interceptions throughout.
Jordan Malashus and Lucas Meredith, Burlingame football. The Panthers couldn’t hold off a late charge by Live Oak as the Acorns scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to hand Burlingame a 22-16 loss. Malashus and Meredith fronted a Panthers offense that outgained Live Oak 454-411. Meredith totaled 21 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown. Malashus was 16-of-27 passing for 276 yards and a touchdown.
Addie Ahlstrom, Menlo girls’ tennis. Last season’s Daily Journal Girls’ Tennis Player of the Year, Ahlstrom led the way with two wins as the Lady Knights swept both matches to earn the Tyler Nii Tournament last Thursday to open the season. She rolled 6-3, 6-3 over Monta Vista-Cupertino in the semifinals then 6-3, 6-1 in the finals against St. Francis-Mountain View, earning tournament MVP honors in the process.
