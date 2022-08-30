Gia Rivera, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. The freshman attacker enjoyed a stunning varsity debut in NDB’s season opener. The Tigers earned a four-set victory over Carlmont in the “Battle of Belmont” before a packed house at Moore Pavilion. Rivera started at opposite hitter but shifted over to the left side by the end of the first set, and the 6-foot freshman went on to score a match-high 22 kills with a .426 hitting percentage.
John Hanna, Carlmont football. The senior running back made a splash in a season-opening 49-0 win over San Lorenzo Valley. Hanna carried the ball just eight times — and rushed for 212 yards, averaging more than 26 yards per carry. He also scored three touchdowns.
Tony Veimau and Lesoni Olive, Sequoia football. The two defensive linemen wreaked havoc on the Woodside offense line all game in the Ravens’ 34-15 win over the Wildcats. Veimau, a junior, and Olive, a sophomore, combined for 12 tackles, with Veimau causing and recovering a fumble that led to a Ravens’ score. They were in the Wildcats’ backfield all game long, applying numerous pressure on the Woodside quarterbacks.
Sam Goligoski, Serra football. The senior defensive lineman had a big say in the Padres’ 17-12 win over Folsom. He finished with eight tackles, including three sacks as Serra held the potent Bulldogs’ offense to just 272 yards, including just 48 yards rushing.
Giancarlo Selvitella and Daniel Feletoa, San Mateo football. The senior quarterback and senior running back combined to rush for 290 yards and three scores on 34 carries. Selvitella rushed for 156 and a TD, while Feletoa had 134 and two scores on 17 carries. Feletoa also caught Selvitella’s only pass for 28 yards in a 27-20 win over El Camino.
Cleo Hardin, Menlo School volleyball. Hardin led the Knights to a three-set sweep of Aragon in the Knights’ season opener. Hardin finished the match with a game-high 21 kills to go along with 11 digs.
Andra Braicu and Elise Chen, Menlo girls’ tennis. The Lady Knights came up short on their bid to win their host Tyler Nii Tournament for the third straight season, but the underclassmen Braicu and Chen showed head coach Bill Shine’s squad has a bright future. Braicu, Menlo’s No. 1 single, is a freshman and turned in a gritty effort in Menlo’s 4-3 win over Evergreen Valley in the tournament opener, earning a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4, 10-7 victory. No. 3 Elise Chen, a freshman, enjoyed a solid debut, winning 6-2, 6-1 against Evergreen Valley. Then in Menlo’s 5-2 loss to Cupertino in the finals, Chen earned one of the Knights’ two individual wins with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Jake Bianchi, Menlo School football. The Knights’ high-flying offense didn’t skip a beat as new starting quarterback Bianchi lit up North Salinas. Bianchi was responsible for six touchdowns, including three scoring passes to Cort Halsey.
Jack Elgaaen, Sequoia football. The senior utility player exploded out of the gate for the 2022 season. Elgaaen returned a pair of punts for touchdowns — a 40-yard jaunt gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead and his 60 yarder early in the third put Sequoia up 21-0. He also caught six passes for 60 yards and added a 21-gain on the ground as Sequoia beat rival Woodside, 34-15.
Julianna Mufarreh, Mercy-Burlingame volleyball. The Crusaders are off to a 1-1 start, opening last Thursday with a four-set loss to Urban-SF before bouncing back Friday to top Balboa-SF in four sets 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17. Mufarreh opened the season with a double-double, totaling 14 kills and 14 digs against Urban, and added 14 kills in the Balboa win.
Andrew Norgren, Woodside football. After a quiet three quarters, Norgren came on in the fourth during the Wildcats’ 34-15 loss to Sequoia. Norgren made six of his seven catches in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with seven catches for 131 yards and a 53-yard catch-and-run for a score.
Andrew Latu, Sacred Heart Prep football. The senior running back opened the season with 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries during the Gators’ 13-12 loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Mason Mini, Terra Nova football. Making his first-ever start at quarterback, Mini tossed three touchdown passes, including a 92-yarder to Rocco Gentile in a 42-21 win over Santa Clara.
Penelope Madayag, El Camino volleyball. The Lady Colts earned the silver division championship at the Nor Cal Invitational. Madayag’s performance in the finals helped EC cap its fourth straight win to finish the Saturday tourney at Novato High School. After dropping the tourney opener to Archie Williams-San Anselmo, the Colts swept Piner-Santa Rosa, Fort Bragg and Cloverdale before downing Ukiah in the finals. Madayag and Italia Ghilarducci combined for 41 kills in the tourney, with Madayag leading the attack against Ukiah with eight kills and four service aces.
