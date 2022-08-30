Gia Rivera, Notre Dame-Belmont volleyball. The freshman attacker enjoyed a stunning varsity debut in NDB’s season opener. The Tigers earned a four-set victory over Carlmont in the “Battle of Belmont” before a packed house at Moore Pavilion. Rivera started at opposite hitter but shifted over to the left side by the end of the first set, and the 6-foot freshman went on to score a match-high 22 kills with a .426 hitting percentage.

John Hanna, Carlmont football. The senior running back made a splash in a season-opening 49-0 win over San Lorenzo Valley. Hanna carried the ball just eight times — and rushed for 212 yards, averaging more than 26 yards per carry. He also scored three touchdowns.

