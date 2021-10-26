Jessica Dean and Victoria Vanos, Hillsdale volleyball. The senior outside hitters continue to prove one of the best one-two punches on the Peninsula. The Lady Knights clinched the PAL Bay Division championship with wins over Burlingame and Aragon last week, while Dean and Vanos put on an extraordinary display of volleyball execution. In two matches, each recorded a pair of double-doubles, but that’s par for the course for the Honor Roll regulars. What jumps off the page, however, is last Tuesday’s three-set victory over Burlingame — while Vanos went for 17 kills and 14 digs, and Dean 16 kills and 14 digs — Hillsdale as a team committed just three hitting errors in the match.
Will Uhrich, Burlingame football. The senior wide receiver played a man possessed in the Panthers’ overtime loss to Half Moon Bay. Uhrich caught seven passes for 111 yards and had touchdown catches of 17 and 27 yards, the second of which was fully laid out in the end zone.
Simone Adam, Menlo School volleyball. The senior outside hitter has been a standout terminator all season, but her double-double performance in Menlo’s four-set win over Harker was on another level altogether. Adam erupted for a career-high 23 kills and added 12 digs. She followed that two days later with 11 kills against Notre Dame-Belmont as the Lady Knights swept to clinch at least a share of the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division championship.
Millie Muir and Isabelle Marco, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. SHP’s dual-setter attack was in fine form last Tuesday in a five-set win over Notre Dame-Belmont. Both setters recorded triple doubles, with Muir totaling 14 kills, 18 digs and 28 assists, while Marco went for 17 kills, 11 digs and 22 assists. Muir followed that by falling one dig shy of a triple-double in a three-set win over Notre Dame-San Jose last Thursday, totaling 18 kills, nine digs and 21 assists.
Sergio Beltran, Menlo School football. Beltran joined some elite company in Friday’s 42-0 win over Capuchino — and then he blew right past it. With his second touchdown pass of the game, a 14-yard chuck to Carter Jung, Beltran tied Menlo’s single-season record for TD passes. Less than three minutes later, he broke the school record with a 2-yard scoring pass to Tyler Flynn. The previous record was held by John Paye (1982) and Jack Heneghan (2013) with 37. Beltran totaled five TD passes Friday to temporarily put the new record at 40 with two regular-season games to play.
Quinn McCauley, Half Moon Bay football. The senior RB/LB had big hand in the Cougars' 42-41 overtime win over Burlingame. He rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, including one in overtime, on 18 carries.
Danny Aspillera, Hillsdale football. The senior wide receiver had only two catches in the Knights’ 34-14 win over Carlmont — each going for touchdowns. He hauled in a 53-yard pass from Liam Smith to give Hillsdale a 7-0 lead. His 33-yard touchdown catch in the secon quarter put the Knights up 14-0.
Lindsey Huang, San Mateo girls’ golf. The senior captured the PAL individual championship at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo, qualifying for the Central Coast Section tournament in the process. Huang was sitting at 3-over after a double-bogey at the par-3 third. Huang played par golf the rest of the way, however, finishing with a 3-over 74.
Lily Hartley, Burlingame girls’ water polo. A junior co-captain, Hartley helped the Panthers to a 9-8 overtime win over Menlo-Atherton to all but clinch the Bay Division title. Hartley finished with three goals, including the game-tying goal with 22 seconds left in regulation. She then gave the Panthers the lead for good, scoring the first of their two overtime goals.
Tommy Rogers, Serra boys’ cross country. The senior took first place at the West Catholic Athletic League No. 2 meet last Thursday at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale, earning some well-deserved alone time by finishing 48 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Rogers ran the three-mile course in 15 minutes, 32.2 seconds. St. Francis junior Jack Sloan recorded the next best time, taking second place in 16:20.2.
