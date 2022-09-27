Mia Radeff, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. The junior hitter helped the Gators to six wins last week — a pair of WBAL victories and a 4-0 record in the Menlo School tournament. In five of those matches, Radeff had 53 kills, including 19 in a 3-1 win over Mercy-Burlingame.
Elijah Fields, South City football. The sophomore enjoyed another big performance last week, this time leading the Warriors to an exciting 40-35 win over Fremont. South City trailed 29-20 going into the fourth quarter but rattled off 20 points in the final 12 minutes. Fields was the star of the show, rushing for 73 yards and four touchdowns.
Shay O’Kelly, Sacred Heart Prep football. The senior linebacker had another huge game, finishing with 12 tackles in the Gators’ 10-7 win over Los Gatos. Nine of those tackles were solo and he also had two of SHP’s nine sacks.
Andrew Nordgren, Woodside football. The Wildcats completed five passes in a 47-14 blowout win over Monta Vista. Nordgren caught four of them for 92 yards and a score. He also had one rush for 28 yards.
Landon Pretre, Menlo School boys’ cross country. The Knights’ super soph captured the overall title at the Ram Invitational, covering the 2.77-mile course at Westmoor High School in a time of 12:35, He was 22 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Rachel Reed, Hillsdale volleyball. The senior opposite hitter led an epic block part in the Lady Knights’ sweep of Burlingame to take control of first place in the PAL Bay Division. Hillsdale finished the second set by scoring four blocks within seven points of one another, with Reed finishing off the run. All told, Reed finished the match with a solo block and four block assists.
Josiah Yeager, Hillsdale boys’ water polo. The junior helped lead the Knights to a pair of Bay Division wins last week. In the Bay Division opener, a 9-6 win over Woodside, Yeager had two goals and two assists. In a 17-3 win over Carlmont, Yeager accounted for 13 scores — eight goals and five assists.
Avery Romain, Menlo football. With senior nose tackle Ralston Rafael out of action, Romain stepped up big time to anchor the defensive line. The senior played both ways in an 18-0 win over Palo Alto, but his duties at offensive tackle didn’t slow him on defense, as the edge rusher blitzed his way to two sacks and a batted pass. He would have had three sacks if not for Paly’s quarterback hurriedly throwing a ball away after Romain was in the process of hurling him to the ground.
Joey Villaroman and Jayden Weber, Serra football. After a low-scoring first half, the Padres ran away with a 29-7 win over rival St. Francis, with quarterback Maealiuaki Smith throwing for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Villaroman and Weber were his two most frequent targets. Villaroman enjoyed his best performance since missing last season with a knee injury, totaling seven catches for 70 yards and a score. That freed Weber up to total six catches, all in the secondn half, for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Shreya Arjun and Kexin Zhang, Aragon girls’ tennis. The Dons’ No. 1 doubles team needed a third-set super-tiebreaker to give Aragon a 4-3 win over rival Hillsdale. Arjun and Zhang won the first set 6-3, but dropped the second, 2-6. They then outlasted their Hillsdale opponents in the super-tiebreak, winning 14-12.
Max Mueller, Woodside boys’ water polo. After making 16 saves in a 9-6 loss to Hillsdale, Mueller came back with 15 saves in a 7-5 win over Menlo-Atherton.
Gabe Rocha, El Camino football. The junior quarterback led the Colts to their first back-to-back wins in two seasons with a 34-20 win over Lynbrook. Rocha totaled four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, but that’s only half the story. As a linebacker on defense, Rocha nabbed and interception along with two tackles for a loss.
