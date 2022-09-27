Mia Radeff, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. The junior hitter helped the Gators to six wins last week — a pair of WBAL victories and a 4-0 record in the Menlo School tournament. In five of those matches, Radeff had 53 kills, including 19 in a 3-1 win over Mercy-Burlingame.

Elijah Fields, South City football. The sophomore enjoyed another big performance last week, this time leading the Warriors to an exciting 40-35 win over Fremont. South City trailed 29-20 going into the fourth quarter but rattled off 20 points in the final 12 minutes. Fields was the star of the show, rushing for 73 yards and four touchdowns.

