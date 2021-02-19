As high school athletics slowly returns to San Mateo County, the Daily Journal will continue to bring you the best of the 20 years of our sports coverage.
FEB. 27, 2012 — The Monta Vista and Carlmont girls’ soccer teams proved Saturday the theory that a majority of goals are scored in the first and last five minutes of halves.
The fourth-seeded Scots took a 1-0 lead with a goal two minutes before halftime, but the Matadors countered with a tally four minutes into the second half.
But it was Carlmont’s Maritza Gomez’s strike in second-half stoppage time that propelled the Scots into the Central Coast Section Division I semifinals with a 2-1 victory at Terra Nova.
"I do swear, they’re trying to age me,” said Carlmont coach Tina Doss about her squad. "I didn’t want to sit through overtime.”
The win sends Carlmont (13-3-5 overall) into the semifinals for the first time since 2008, when it lost to Los Gatos in penalty kicks. The Scots will get a chance to avenge that loss. They’ll face top-seeded Los Gatos (17-1-2) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Del Mar High. The Wildcats shutout No. 9 Menlo-Atherton 3-0 Saturday.
The strength of the Scots all season has been its defense, and for only a brief moment Saturday, Carlmont’s back line was nearly impenetrable.
The offense? Well, that’s been a work in progress.
"I have a team of defenders,” Doss said. "We’re teaching this team how to score. We’re very good at possessing the ball. We’re not very good in the offensive third.”
Saturday, however, it was clear the Scots had the superior offense, but that doesn’t always translate into goals. With overtime looming, however, Gomez gave Carlmont the goal it needed. Amelia Jacobs sent a corner kick into the Monta Vista penalty box, where a scramble ensued. Surrounded by players from both sides, Gomez managed to get a foot on the ball and poked it high. It barely crossed under the crossbar, but it most definitely rippled the roof of the net.
There were several frantic seconds left for the Carlmont defense, however. The Matadors’ had one last offensive foray and on a scramble similar to the one on which the Scots scored, the Monta Vista shot rolled just wide of the frame, with the referee blowing his whistle to end the game shortly thereafter.
It was perfect payback for Gomez, who was taken down hard only a few minutes before her game winner. The Monta Vista player was sent off briefly because of the ensuing yellow card and Gomez was just looking for a way to answer.
"That (tackle) hurt so bad,” Gomez said. "In some cases, you don’t know what to do (during a scramble in front of the goal). It’s kind of scary.”
Gomez was in position to give her team the win because freshman Soha Said continued her hot play. On a corner kick in the final two minutes of the first half, the ball came out to Said stationed near the top of the penalty box and her shot somehow found its way through a maze of legs and bodies and nestled in the lower left corner of the net.
It was Said’s fifth goal in four games.
"She’s come on at the end (of the season). Perfect timing,” Doss said. "She was frustrated earlier in the season. She had to learn our system. Soha is my only [player] who goes to goal. You give her an opening, she will score. She is a true goal scorer.”
It was a short-lived lead, however. Following halftime, Monta Vista wasted little time in getting the equalizer. Four minutes in, the Matadors earned a corner kick and converted on a header from the far left post, across the face of the goal, and into the right corner of the net.
Carlmont dominated the rest of the game from that point on. The Scots were getting closer and closer to the game winner before Gomez sealed it.
"My team, the whole year, has fought back,” Doss said. "I wasn’t worried when [Monta Vista] scored.
"[We] fight for every single ball.”
The Scots won’t be the only San Mateo County team in the semifinals. In Division II, No. 6 seed Aragon advanced to the final four for the third straight year with a 2-0 win over No. 3 Aptos. Aragon (14-3-5) will take on No. 7 Presentation (13-3-7), which beat No. 2 Leigh 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
In Division III, No. 11 Sacred Heart Prep (12-5-5) upset No. 3 Santa Cruz, 3-0. The Gators will face No. 2 Santa Cruz (13-4-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gilroy High. On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Menlo School (14-4-2) beat No. 12 Castilleja on penalty kicks, 6-5. The Knights will take on No. 1 Scotts Valley (13-4-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Valley Christian.
Scotts Valley advanced by ending Crystal Springs Uplands School’s most successful season ever, beating the Gryphons 3-0.
