FRIDAY
PAL Bay
Half Moon Bay (2-2, 6-2) at Aragon (0-4, 3-5), 7 p.m.
The Cougars were clipped by Burlingame last week, 29-27. … The Dons were dumped by Sacred Heart Prep, 26-7. … This is the first meeting between these teams since Aragon posted a 43-21 win in 2018. … HMB has lost two of its last three games. … Owen Miller filled in for regular starting quarterback Liam Harrington last week for HMB. Miller completed 6-of-9 passes for 107 yards. He threw one touchdown, but also threw two interceptions. … Aragon has lost four in a row. … During the losing streak, the Dons have scored a combined 34 points.
PAL Ocean
Terra Nova (3-1, 6-2) at Jefferson (0-4, 1-7), 7 p.m.
The Tigers were tamed by San Mateo last week, 26-14. … The Grizzlies were grounded by Carlmont last Thursday, 38-8. … Terra Nova beat Jefferson 34-0 in 2021. Before that, the last game between the teams was a 27-10 Terra Nova win in 2011. … The Tigers were held to just 245 yards of offense last week. … Terra Nova has scored 14 points in each of its last two games, going 1-1. … Jefferson's roster size continues to shrink. The Grizzlies were down to about 20 players last week and lost a couple more during the game with Carlmont. … Jefferson coach Sergio Portella Jr. called off the game with Carlmont with 5:51 left in the game after losing his starting quarterback to injury.
Hillsdale (2-2, 4-4) at Carlmont (1-3, 4-4), 7 p.m.
The Knight notched a 27-6 win over Capuchino last week. … The Scots skewered Jefferson, 38-8. … Hillsdale held on for a 42-41 overtime win over Capuchino in 2021. … Erick Waugh made his first varsity start at quarterback for Hillsdale, completing 14-of-24 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. … The Knights defense held Capuchino to just 131 yards of offense .… Carlmont rushed for 248 yards as a team last week, the second -most in 2022. … Scots' running back John Hanna added 173 yards, giving him more than 1,200 on the season.
Capuchino (2-2, 4-4) at San Mateo (4-0, 6-2), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs were mauled by Hillsdale last week, 27-6. … The Bearcats beat up Terra Nova, 26-134. … Capuchino beat San Mateo 35-14 in the 2021 spring season opener. … The Mustangs have lost two in a row, having scored a combined 12 points. … A San Mateo win would clinch an outright Ocean Division championship. The Bearcats won the 2021 Lake Division title. … San Mateo went over the 300-yard rushing mark for the fifth time last week, finishing with 351 yards. … The Bearcats are averaging 6.7 yards a carry this season.
PAL El Camino
King’s Academy (4-0, 6-2) at Sequoia (4-0, 8-0), 7 p.m.
The Knights unseated Los Altos 35-0 last week. … The Ravens racked up a 54-22 win over Santa Clara. … These teams last met during the 2018 season, a 51-10 King's win. … King's has won six games in a row. … In El Camino Division play, the Knights are scoring an average of 35 points per game while allowing less than 13. … Sequoia has won eight straight to start the season. A win would give the Ravens the El Camino Division title. … The Ravens rushed for 208 yards as a team last week, the second time they've gone over the 200-yard mark.
PAL Lake
Saratoga (0-5, 2-6) at Woodside (5-0, 6-2), 7 p.m.
The Falcons were clipped by Fremont-Sunnyvale last week, 42-36. … The Wildcats doubled up Lynbrook, 28-14. … Saratoga has lost five in a row. … Saratoga quarterback Shane Timmons completed 29-of-45 passes for a whopping 509 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions last week. He is averaging 208 yards passing per game this season. … A Woodside win would clinch the Lake Division title. … The Wildcats have won six in a row. … Woodside tied a season-high in rushing last week. The 344 yards on the ground was the same number they had in a 41-7 win over Mills in Week 3.
Mills (3-3, 3-5) at Fremont-Sunnyvale (3-3, 5-3), 7 p.m.
The Vikings were buried by El Camino last week, 34-7. … The Firebirds rose up for a 42-36 win over Saratoga. … Mills has lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. … Mills was held to just 51 yards of offense last week. … Ghanim Mashni and Antonio Sacco led the Mills defense with nine tackles each. … The 42 points scored last week was the second-most points scored this season for Fremont. … The Firebirds rushed for 375 yards as a team last week, only behind the 423 they rolled up in their season opener.
WCAL
Serra (5-0, 8-0) at St. Ignatius (2-3, 3-5), 7 p.m.
The Padres pulverized Valley Christian last week, 36-7. … The Wildcats clawed their way past Mitty, 24-21. … Serra posted a 38-19 win over SI in 2021. … The Serra defense is allowing just one touchdown per game in WCAL play. … The Padres offense is scoring just under 35 points per league contest. … The St. Ignatius offense is averaging less than 20 points per game this season. The Wildcats have scored more than 20 points just twice this season.
SATURDAY
PAL Lake
Monta Vista (2-4, 3-5) at El Camino (4-1, 5-3), 2 p.m.
The Matadors were muted by South City last week, 22-14. … The Colts corralled a 34-7 win over Mills. … Monta Vista was held to a season-low 37 yards of offense last week, running just 24 offensive plays. … The Matadors are 2-2 in their last four games. … El Camino has won five of its last six games. … The Colts scored 34 points last week for the third time this season. … The 7 points the El Camino defense allowed was a season low.
College
Chabot-Hayward (1-1 Bay 6, 2-5 overall) at College of San Mateo (1-1, 6-1), 1 p.m.
The Gladiators grabbed a 43-30 win over San Joaquin Delta last week. … The Bulldogs were bowled over by Diablo Valley, 23-21. … Chabot is unranked, CSM dropped to No. 4 in the state, from No. 2. … CSM blasted Chabot in 2021, 63-0. … The Gladiators are 0-3 on the road this season. … The 43 points scored last week was a season high for Chabot. … CSM hasn't scored more than 30 points since a Week 3, 35-14 win over Modesto. … The Bulldogs defense is allowing an average of 18 points per game this season.
