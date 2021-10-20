There’s no change among the top five teams in California Community College football after the opening week of league play. College of San Mateo continues atop the JC Athletic Bureau coaches poll after beginning Bay 6 competition with the week’s top scoring margin, 62-0, over host San Joaquin Delta — for a 21st straight league win.
Only four National Division teams remain unbeaten, with 6-0 records — two each in the north and south. They play in the same leagues in their regions. No. 3 City College of San Francisco will be at No. 1 San Mateo in the Nov. 13 Bay 6 finale. No. 2 Ventura visits No. 4 College of the Canyons on Nov. 6. All must first meet other ranked teams in their leagues. San Mateo hosts No. 17 Laney in a regional TV (KOFY TV20) and national cable (Next Level Sports) game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
2021 JC Athletic Bureau Poll Coaches Poll
Rk. College Record Pts. PR
1. CSM [7] 6-0 246 1
2. Ventura [2] 6-0 237 2
3. CCSF [1] 6-0 233 3
4. College of the Canyons 6-0 224 4
5. Golden West 5-1 205 5
6. Fresno CC 5-1 197 7
7. San Diego Mesa 5-1 187 9
8. El Camino 4-2 167 13
9. Diablo Valley 4-2 160 10
10. Modesto JC 4-2 159 11
11. Allan Hancock 4-1 133 17
12. Fullerton 4-2 131 15
13. Mt. San Antonio 3-1 130 6
14. Riverside CC 4-2 130 14
15. Bakersfield 4-2 108 8
16. Butte 3-3 103 18
17. Laney 3-3 75 12
18. American River 3-3 67 22
19. Contra Costa 5-0 55 20
20. Sierra 3-2 52 24
21. Reedley 4-2 49 16
22. East Los Angeles 3-3 30 23
23. Shasta 3-2 24 21
24. Feather River 5-0 22 nr
25. Saddleback 2-4 20 19
Others included: Foothill 19; Santa Barbara 17; Mt. San Jacinto & Sequoias 15; Long Beach 9; Cerritos 8; Grossmont 6; Pasadena 4; Palomar & Southwestern 3; Glendale & Sacramento 2; Chabot & Citrus 1.
The Top 25 teams in the JC Athletic Bureau’s Poll of California Community College Football Coaches, with first-place votes in brackets, won-loss records, total points (based upon 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote), and previous ranking (PR).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.