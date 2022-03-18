A lot has changed since the College of San Mateo softball team won its seventh straight Northern California regional title in 2019.
The following two seasons were wiped out because of COVID and for 2022, CSM and Chabot-Hayward, the remaining two teams from the Coast Conference North, were folded into the Coast Conference South. Playing in the North, the Bulldogs were seldom challenged and won seven of eight conference titles.
But moving into a division that features a number of South Bay teams with Santa Clara and Monterery county talent, the ability to win a ninth conference title in 10 years suddenly became a little more difficult.
“My goal was to get the North to join the South,” said CSM head coach Nicole Quigley-Borg. “Playing against San Jose, Monterey, West Valley, you know you’re going to get a good game.”
That’s why Thursday’s showdown with San Jose City College had big ramifications in the Coast Conference. Both teams were undefeated in conference play, but the Jaguars had a better overall record than CSM and were ranked ahead of the Bulldogs in the Northern California rankings.
All that will change, however, after CSM came away with a hard-fought 2-0 victory.
“I think we all knew the importance of this game,” Quigley-Borg said. “This was a huge game.”
CSM moves to the top of the Coast Conference, alone in first place with a 6-0 record and 22-2 overall. San Jose falls to 5-1 and 22-2.
Quigley-Borg turned to former Hillsdale standout Kealani Cardona to get the start in the pitcher’s circle and the sophomore did not disappoint. She hooked up with San Jose’s Jessell Lewis and both pitchers were strong.
But Cardona was just a little bit stronger. She gave up only two hits in tossing a complete-game shutout.
“I thought she did a great job,” Quigley-Borg said. “To go a full seven (innings) against that offense, which leads the state in a number of offensive categories, to shut them down was pretty impressive.”
Cardona ran into only one major jam, one that was not of her making, but she escaped unscathed. In the top of the second, San Jose’s Adrianna Martinez hit a routine grounder to third that was booted for an error. Cardona induced a pop-up on a bunt attempt for the first out and then got a soft pop fly to second baseman Celeste Casillas for the second out of the inning. Cardona would have gotten out of the inning when Katie Matherly lifted a fly ball to medium right field, near the foul line. CSM right fielder Jada Walker came hustling over, but the San Mateo alumna had the ball pop out of her glove for the second error of the inning to put Jaguars on the corners.
No matter, as Cardona struck out Alaina Valdez to end the threat.
San Jose didn’t get its first hit until a Melissa Felix infield hit with one out in the third. She hit a ball back up the middle that Cardona couldn’t handle and Felix’s speed meant she didn’t even draw a throw.
Again Cardona made the pitches when she needed to. She struck out the next batter for the second out and CSM catcher Grace Rofii, who played her high school ball at Capuchino, ended the inning by gunning out Felix as she attempted to steal second.
The only other hit the Jaguars managed was a sixth-inning single off the back of Malaya Street. But she too was stranded.
The CSM bats were having just as a tough a time with San Jose’s Lewis, who limited the Bulldogs to just five hits of their own.
But four of those hits came during a two-run rally in the bottom of the second inning. South City’s Lafu Malepeai, the Bulldogs’ clean-up hitter and the 2019 Daily Journal Female Athlete of the Year, opened the inning with a single to center. She moved to second on a Bubbah Fa’aita sacrifice bunt and went to third on Carlmont grad Logan Bonetti’s infield hit.
With Celeste Casillas at the plate, Bonetti stole second and Casillas drove in both runners when she laced a double past the third-base bag and down the left-field line to drive in the only two runs of the game.
The Bulldogs had a chance for more as Rofii followed and reached on a bunt single when her ball died in the middle of the base line on the first base side. But a popout to first and a comebacker ended the CSM threat.
The Bulldogs struggled with the bat the rest of the way, getting only one base runner over the final four innings, with Avery Revera coming up with a one-out single in the fifth.
“We had a lot of batters … who didn’t get the big hit when we needed it,” Quigley-Borg said.
All in all, however, Quigley-Borg will take the win. It gives the Bulldogs the inside track to the Coast Conference title, but Quigley-Borg knows there is a long way to go and lot left to accomplish.
“I think we’re getting closer to where we should be,” Quigley-Borg said. “But the coaching staff is never satisfied.”
