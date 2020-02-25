TUESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Open Division
No. 8 Menlo-Atherton (10-5-5) at No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (17-0-2), 3 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Division I
No. 6 Sequoia (15-10) vs No. 3 Evergreen Valley (20-3), 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 5 Willow Glen (11-14) at No. 4 Woodside (15-9), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Wilcox (15-10) at No. 1 Hillsdale (17-7), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 6 Burlingame (16-9) at No. 3 Monterey (14-10), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Westmoor (12-14) at No. 2 St. Ignatius (8-16), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Jefferson (16-10) at No. 1 Sacred Heart Cathedral (9-15), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 6 Pacific Grove (11-14) at No. 3 Half Moon Bay (19-5), 7 p.m.
Division V
No. 6 Pinewood (12-13) at No. 3 Pacific Bay Christian (25-2), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Summit Shasta (19-8) at No. 2 Stevenson (17-7), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Nueva School (20-9) at No. 1 Woodside Priory (17-7), 7 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Division I
No. 6 Evergreen Valley (18-7) at No. 3 Menlo-Atherton (14-10), 7 p.m.
No. 8 Carlmont (15-10) at No. 1 Palo Alto (16-7), 5:30 p.m.
Division II
No. 7 Christopher (16-8) at No. 2 Aragon (16-8), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hillsdale (14-9) at Leland (18-6), 7 p.m.
No. 8 Woodside (15-10) at No. 1 Presentation (16-8) 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 6 Saratoga (14-11) at No. 3 Mills (14-10), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Westmoor (16-7) at No. 2 Capuchino (13-11), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Burlingame (16-9) at No. 4 Live Oak (21-3), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 7 Terra Nova (10-15) at No. 2 Monte Vista Christian (14-10), 7 p.m.
No. 8 Carmel (14-11) at No. 1 Half Moon Bay (21-3), 5:30 p.m.
Division V
No. 6 Summit Shasta (18-9) at No. 3 Stevenson (20-4), 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Nueva School (13-9) at No. 2 Notre Dame-Salinas (16-6), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Pacific Bay Christian (14-12) at No. 4 St. Francis-Watsonville (13-11), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Oakwood (18-3) at No. 1 Woodside Priory (15-9), 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' soccer
Division III
No. 3 Harker (14-3-3) at No. 2 Sequoia (12-8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 4 St. Francis (13-7-1) at No. 1 Menlo School (15-2-4), 3 p.m.
Division IV
No. 4 King City (8-10-0) vs No. 1 Summit Prep (17-0), TBD
Girls' soccer
Division I
No. 8 Notre Dame-Belmont (13-2-5) at No. 4 Mountain View (12-5-3), 3 p.m.
Division II
No. 4 South City (15-3-2) at No. 1 Capuchino (14-3-4), 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral (11-6-3) at No. 6 Burlingame (10-4-6), 7 p.m.
No. 8 Menlo School (10-4-7) at No. 5 Palo Alto (7-6-7), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (8-6-6) at No. 1 Carmel (15-3-1), 3 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Open Division
No. 4 Menlo-Atherton (22-3) vs No. 1 Mitty (21-4) at Independence High School, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Open Division
No. 3 Menlo School (20-5) vs No. 2 Pinewood (22-3) at Gunn High School, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Open Division consolation round
Menlo School (20-5) at Serra (17-8), 5:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart Prep (21-4) at Riordan (20-5), 6 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Open Division consolation round
Sacred Heart Prep (15-8) at Sacred Heart Cathedral (8-16), 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.