TUESDAY

Boys’ soccer

Open Division

No. 8 Menlo-Atherton (10-5-5) at No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (17-0-2), 3 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Division I

No. 6 Sequoia (15-10) vs No. 3 Evergreen Valley (20-3), 7 p.m.

Division II

No. 5 Willow Glen (11-14) at No. 4 Woodside (15-9), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Wilcox (15-10) at No. 1 Hillsdale (17-7), 7 p.m.

Division III

No. 6 Burlingame (16-9) at No. 3 Monterey (14-10), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Westmoor (12-14) at No. 2 St. Ignatius (8-16), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Jefferson (16-10) at No. 1 Sacred Heart Cathedral (9-15), 7 p.m.

Division IV

No. 6 Pacific Grove (11-14) at No. 3 Half Moon Bay (19-5), 7 p.m.

Division V

No. 6 Pinewood (12-13) at No. 3 Pacific Bay Christian (25-2), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Summit Shasta (19-8) at No. 2 Stevenson (17-7), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Nueva School (20-9) at No. 1 Woodside Priory (17-7), 7 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Division I

No. 6 Evergreen Valley (18-7) at No. 3 Menlo-Atherton (14-10), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Carlmont (15-10) at No. 1 Palo Alto (16-7), 5:30 p.m.

Division II

No. 7 Christopher (16-8) at No. 2 Aragon (16-8), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hillsdale (14-9) at Leland (18-6), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Woodside (15-10) at No. 1 Presentation (16-8) 7 p.m.

Division III

No. 6 Saratoga (14-11) at No. 3 Mills (14-10), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Westmoor (16-7) at No. 2 Capuchino (13-11), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Burlingame (16-9) at No. 4 Live Oak (21-3), 7 p.m.

Division IV

No. 7 Terra Nova (10-15) at No. 2 Monte Vista Christian (14-10), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Carmel (14-11) at No. 1 Half Moon Bay (21-3), 5:30 p.m.

Division V

No. 6 Summit Shasta (18-9) at No. 3 Stevenson (20-4), 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 Nueva School (13-9) at No. 2 Notre Dame-Salinas (16-6), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Pacific Bay Christian (14-12) at No. 4 St. Francis-Watsonville (13-11), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Oakwood (18-3) at No. 1 Woodside Priory (15-9), 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys' soccer

Division III

No. 3 Harker (14-3-3) at No. 2 Sequoia (12-8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Francis (13-7-1) at No. 1 Menlo School (15-2-4), 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 4 King City (8-10-0) vs No. 1 Summit Prep (17-0), TBD

Girls' soccer

Division I

No. 8 Notre Dame-Belmont (13-2-5) at No. 4 Mountain View (12-5-3), 3 p.m.

Division II

No. 4 South City (15-3-2) at No. 1 Capuchino (14-3-4), 7 p.m.

Division III

No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral (11-6-3) at No. 6 Burlingame (10-4-6), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Menlo School (10-4-7) at No. 5 Palo Alto (7-6-7), 7 p.m.

Division IV

No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (8-6-6) at No. 1 Carmel (15-3-1), 3 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Open Division

No. 4 Menlo-Atherton (22-3) vs No. 1 Mitty (21-4) at Independence High School, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Open Division

No. 3 Menlo School (20-5) vs No. 2 Pinewood (22-3) at Gunn High School, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys’ basketball

Open Division consolation round

Menlo School (20-5) at Serra (17-8), 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Prep (21-4) at Riordan (20-5), 6 p.m.

Girls’ basketball

Open Division consolation round

Sacred Heart Prep (15-8) at Sacred Heart Cathedral (8-16), 5 p.m.

