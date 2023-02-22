TUESDAY
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Division I
No. 1 Menlo-Atherton 62, No. 8 Alisal 53
M-A improves to 23-2 and will play No. 5 Los Altos in the semifinals Thursday.
No. 3 Carlmont 51, No. 6 Hollister 50
Carlmont improves to 18-5 and will play No.2 Evergreen Valley in a semifinal game Thursday.
Division II
No. 3 Hillsdale 57, No. 6 Monte Vista 44
Hillsdale overcame an early 14-3 deficit with 26 points from Makena Nitao to improve to 21-4 and will play No. 2 St. Francis in a semifinal game Thursday.
Division III
Soledad 48, No. 3 Westmoor 43
Westmoor finishes the season 15-10.
Division IV
No. 1 Menlo School 49, No. 8 Terra Nova 35
Menlo improves to 13-10 and will play No. 4 King’s Academy/No. 5 Harker Thursday. Terra Nova finishes the season 12-14.
No. 2 Half Moon Bay 56, No. 10 San Lorenzo Valley 26
HMB improves to 17-8 and will play Notre Dame-Belmont in the semifinals Thursday.
No. 3 Notre Dame-Belmont 57, No. 11 Mercy-Burlingame 31
NDB will play No. 2 Half Moon Bay in a Thursday semifinal game. Mercy-Burlingame ends the season 14-10.
Division V
No. 1 Summit Shasta 90, No. 8 Mountain View Academy 10
Summit Shasta improves to 19-2 and will play No. 4 Cristo Rey Thursday.
No. 2 Woodside Priory 56, No. 7 Nueva 11
Priory improves to 13-12 and will play No. 3 Castilleja Thursday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Division I
No. 3 Carlmont 53, No. 6 Mountain View 44
Carlmont improves to 18-7 and will play No. 2 Los Gatos in a semifinal Thursday.
Division II
No. 2 Hillsdale 57, No. Oak Grove 50
Hillsdale improves to 19-6 and will play No. 3 Christopher in a semifinal game Thursday.
Division III
No. 1 Jefferson 59, No. 8 Prospect 54
Jefferson improves to 20-4 and will play No. 4 Monterey Thursday.
No. 2 Burlingame 57, No. 7 El Camino 35
Burlingame improves to 20-4 and will play a semifinal game Thursday against No. 3 Aptos. El Camino finishes the season 13-13.
No. 3 Aptos 57, No. 6 South City 50
South City finishes the season 15-11.
Division IV
No. 1 King’s Academy 71, No. 8 Terra Nova 55
Terra Nova finishes the season 12-13.
No. 2 Half Moon Bay 71, No. 7 Harker 46
HMB improves to 16-9 and will play No. 11 Scotts Valley in a semifinal game Thursday.
No. 11 Scotts Valley 58, No. 3 Menlo School 53
Menlo finishes the season 11-14.
Division V
No. 1 Woodside Priory 97, Pinewood 43
Priory improves to 22-3 and will play No. 4 St. Francis-Watsonville Thursday.
No. 3 Summit Shasta 52, No. 6 Thomas More 50
Summit Shasta improves to 25-2 and will play Oakwood in Thursday’s semifinals.
No. 2 Oakwood 82, No. 7 Crystal 38
Crystal finishes the season 12-11.
MONDAY
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CCS Open Division
No. 2 Riordan 58, No. 6 Menlo-Atherton 53
The Bears held an 11-point lead after the first quarter, 22-11, but could not hold on as the Crusaders rallied for the win in Game 2 of Pool B.
Riordan (20-6) rallied in the second period, outscoring M-A (21-5) 19-6 to lead 30-28 at halftime. The Crusaders extended their lead to 45-41 after three quarters and then held off a Bears’ rally in the fourth.
Riordan improves 1-1 in Pool B play and can advance to the Open Division final with a win over Sacred Heart Prep Wednesday, which improved to 2-0 with a buzzer-beating win over Sacred Heart Cathedral.
M-A falls to 0-2. The Bears close out Pool B play Wednesday when they host SHC at 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CCS Open Division
No. 8 Crystal 39, No. 4 Los Gatos 25
The Gryphons earned the school’s first-ever Open Division victory in a school-record 20th win as they dominated the Wildcats in the second half.
Leading 21-17 at halftime, Crystal (20-6) held Los Gatos (21-5) to just eight points in the second half — outscoring the Wildcats 12-0 in the fourth quarter.
The win over Los Gatos evens the Gryphons’ record at 1-1 in Pool A. They will wrap up Open Division play at No. 5 Branham at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.