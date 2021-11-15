Cross country runners from schools in San Mateo County can lay unofficial claim to best runners in the Central Coast Section after county runners put on a show at the CCS cross country championships Saturday.
Racing on the 2.95-mile Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont, San Mateo County produced three individual champions, three team champions and 13 runners who finished with top-10 times in their respective division.
Carlmont’s Aidan Dimick led the way as the senior claimed the title as Faster Cross Country Runner in the CCS as he capture the Division I race with the best time of the day across all five divisions, finishing in a time of 14:58.9. The Peninsula Athletic League champ easily outdistanced Mountain View’s Emmanuel Leblond (15:10.1) as Dimick was the only runner on the day to eclipse the 15-minute mark.
Serra’s Tommy Rogers, who became the first Padre in seven years to win the West Catholic Athletic League crown, won the CCS Division II race with a time of 15:38.3. He barely held off Willow Glen’s Casey Nuti, who was one second behind.
Dimick and Rogers came into the race as contenders in their brackets. In the Division III girls’ race, Capuchino’s Myla Brignardello, who finished 10th at the PAL championships the previous week, ran the race of her life as she captured the CCS Division III title. After posting a time of 20:00.3 at the PAL finals last week, Brignardello shattered that time in the CCS finals, posting a winning time of 19:47.5. She was nearly 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
In addition to the three individual titles, a trio of county schools captured team titles. The Woodside boys, led by an 11th-place finish from Max Hohendorf (16:07.2), cruised to the title over St. Francis, 79-116, as the Wildcats had four runners finish in the top-20.
The Crystal Springs boys’ team won their ninth Division V title in 10 years, holding off rival The Nueva School, 39-44. Freshman Benjamin Bouie finished third to pace the Gryphons in a time of 15:59.7. Teammate Furious Clay, a junior, was fifth, 16:18.5. All told, six Crystal Springs runners finished in the top 20.
Nueva’s top finisher was Davis Turner, who was sixth in a time of 16:33.2.
In the girls’ DV race, The Nueva School turned the tables on Crystal Springs, as the Lady Mavericks brought home the team title, 35-39 over Castilleja.
Callisto Lodwick finished fifth to pace Nueva, finishing in a time of 20:08.8 to lead a pack of five Mavericks to finish in the top 10. Sasha Cocquyt, Anna Ikle-Maizlish, Kelly Poon and Anna Feland finished 7th through 10th.
In addition to the three individual and team titles, 10 other runners from San Mateo County schools had top-5 finishes:
Second place: Justin Pretre, Menlo School, Division IV; Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs, Division V
Third place: Landon Pretre, Menlo School; Julia Soderbery, Sacred Heart Prep, both Division IV; Bouie, Crystal Springs, Division V
Fourth place: Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton, Division I; Elle Marsyla, Woodside, Division II; Jamie Morganroth, Sacred Heart Prep, Division IV
Fifth place: Clay, Crystal Springs; Lodwick, The Nueva School, both Division V.
Additionally, eight schools posted top-5 team finishes:
Division II — Aragon girls, 4th
Division III — Menlo-Atherton girls, 3rd; Capuchino girls, 4th; Mills boys, 5th
Division IV — Sacred Heart Prep girls, 2nd; Menlo School boys, 2nd
Division V — The Nueva School boys, 2nd; Crystal Springs girls, 3rd
The CIF State Meet is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
