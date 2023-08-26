Burlingame football: Sam Felton

Burlingame’s Sam Felton breaks off a 59-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 10-0 late in the first quarter.

 Nathan Mollat/Daily Journal

It should come as no surprise that there were some opening-night hiccups when the Capuchino made the short drive to Burlingame to kick off the 2023 football season.

There were issues with the scoreboard at Burlingame’s stadium — it didn’t work. Then there was some sloppy play on both sides, as the Mustangs struggled to hold on to the ball. Burlingame, other than a lightning bolt touchdown, struggled to move the ball. In opportune penalties on both sides thwarted drives.

