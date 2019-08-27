PULLMAN, Wash. — As any sports fan in Pacifica knows, Anthony Gordon can throw a football.
Terra Nova’s all-time leading passer, the 2015 community college state leader for passing yards at City College of San Francisco, Gordon transferred to Washington State with quite a resume as the proverbial big fish in a small pond.
In three previous years at Washington State, Gordon has seen few chances to show his stuff, with a career line of 3-of-5 passing for 17 yards and one interception.
That figures to change Saturday in the No. 23 Cougars’ season opener as Gordon has been named the starting quarterback against New Mexico State.
Coach Mike Leach said Gordon beat out graduate transfer Gage Gubrud to start for the Cougars in the Air Raid offense.
Gordon has played better in practice than Gubrud, a star at FCS Eastern Washington who was granted a rare sixth year of eligibility this year and transferred to Washington State. Gubrud has been slowed by injuries in recent years.
Gordon emerged as the likely starter when he took about two-thirds of the reps during practice last week.
Over the past three years, Gordon has seen some tough competition under center. As a sophomore transfer, current Jets quarterback Luke Falk had a lock on the starting job and fell 31 yards shy of the program’s single-season passing record with 4,566, and his 2017 passing total cracked the Cougars’ all-time single-season top 10 wutg 3,593. Then last year, Gardner Minshew II stepped in and set the program record with 4,779 yards.
Kickoff Saturday night at Martin Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.