April 21, 2009 — At present, Brandon Crawford has one of the most unique skill sets in baseball.
The Giants prospect, currently playing for a stacked High Class-A squad in San Jose, is a left-handed hitting shortstop. Add to this he hits with some power, and this skill set would be an anomaly, if not for the existence of Diamondbacks shortstop Stephen Drew. As young shortstops go, most offensively capable lefties go the way of Bobby Murcer, who showed so much promise as a power hitter (and missed two pro seasons while serving in the U.S. Army), he was moved to the outfield by the Yankees as a rookie in 1969 after three seasons as a minor league shortstop.
Crawford says he’s staying open-minded as to where the organization wants him to play in the field, but that he is currently where he wants to be.
“That’s definitely where I want to stay,” Crawford said.
From a historical standpoint, the 22-year old Crawford has his work cut out for him. You have to go back to Ernest Riles in 1990 to find a left-handed hitter that has even played the position in San Francisco. Riles played the position just 49 times over three seasons for the Giants.
Before him, you can count the left-handed hitters that have played shortstop for the Giants on one hand — Mike Woodard (1986), Darrell Evans (1982-83), Mike Phillips (1972 and 1974), Don Mason (1968-69), and Bob Schroder (1966 and 1968) — who, along with Riles, account for 140 total games played at short.
“At this point right now, [Crawford’s] shown us to be a very steady shortstop,” San Jose manager Andy Skeels said. “He has a very good, accurate arm, and he can pick it at short.”
Crawford made a sensational play look almost routine last Wednesday in a pivotal situation. The Giants led 8-4 in the fifth against Bakersfield, with two out and runners on second and third. Crawford ranged right with a sliding backhand to pick a seed off the bat of Blaze hitter Jonathan Greene. The Giants would go on to win the game, the finale of the season’s first home stand, 8-6.
Meanwhile, Crawford has been on fire at the plate, currently hitting .421 with three home runs. On Friday, he sat for the first time this season. On Saturday, he responded by going 3-for-6 with a home run. It was his fifth multi-hit game in 10 of the young season. Crawford hit the first home run of his professional career on April 10 — a booming shot to right-center at San Jose’s Municipal Stadium — in support of the win by top Giants prospect Madison Bumgarner in his San Jose debut.
Currently hitting in the two-spot of a Giants batting order that was hitting .294 as a team heading into the weekend, Crawford knows he’s in good company among the likes of No. 3 hitter Nick Noonan, 2008 top draft pick Buster Posey, wunderkind first baseman Angel Villalona, and leadoff hitter Darren Ford.
“I like [hitting second] a lot because I have a lot of protection,” Crawford said, “and when Ford gets on base, they only want to throw fastballs to me.”
Crawford, a Pleasanton native, was the fourth-round draft choice of the Giants in their notorious draft class of 2008, which included Posey, third baseman Conor Gillaspie, and outfielder Roger Kieschnick — all of whom are currently in the San Jose lineup.
At UCLA, Crawford proved himself as one of the best amateur shortstops in the nation. He hit .319 over his three-year career while starting every game at shortstop with the exception of two starts as a designated hitter.
“I didn’t worry about a groundball at shortstop for three years, and that’s not easy to say,” UCLA head coach John Savage said.
Considered a surefire first-round talent at the outset of his junior year in ‘08, Crawford had some early struggles at the plate which contributed to his draft stock dropping. He bounced back to hit .302 on the season, but didn’t falter with his defensive consistency.
San Jose second baseman Nick Noonan currently has the best vantage point of that consistency. Noonan was actually recruited by UCLA out of high school, where he would have played a year with Crawford up the middle. Noonan ultimately committed to Clemson, then bypassed college all together to sign with the Giants.
“I think that’s what sets infielders apart, is getting your work in every day,” Noonan said, “and [Crawford] does that so far.”
Destiny, it would seem, has now paired the duo up in the professional ranks, where they could be playing in tandem for years to come. Noonan is already considered the top minor league second baseman on the organizational depth chart. Crawford is among the top organizational shortstops, along with 19-year old Ehire Adrianza, who is currently starting at Class-A Augusta.
