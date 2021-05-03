MILLBRAE
Cited. Someone was cited for driving on a suspended license on El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:59 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Cited. Someone was cited for shoplifting at a business on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported at 8:11 a.m. Friday, April 23.
Arrest. Someone was stopped for a vehicle code violation on the 100 block of El Camino Real and was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant as well as being in the possession of suspected methamphetamine, it occurred between 8:55 a.m. and 9:20 a.m. Thursday, April 22.
SAN BRUNO
Fraud. Someone called a San Bruno resident on San Diego Avenue claiming to be from the courthouse and threatened to arrest the resident if he did not wire $1,000 through Western Union, it was reported at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Burglary. Someone stole approximately $4,000 in cash from an office on San Mateo Avenue, it was reported at 12:09 p.m Monday, April 26.
Grand theft. Someone stole the catalytic converter from a Honda Element on Crestmoor Drive, it was reported at 10:14 a.m. Monday, April 26.
Grand theft. A second unknown individual entered the Aperture Apartments on San Mateo Avenue, stole the keys that grant access to the entire building and entered a vehicle in the parking garage, it was reported at 8:46 a.m. Friday, April 23.
Suspicious person. Someone entered Aperture Apartments on San Mateo Avenue, took the keys that grant access to the entire building and acted aggressive toward employees, it was reported at 7:05 a.m. Friday, April 23.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Petty theft. Someone stole a bike on Lincoln Avenue, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Malicious mischief. Someone smashed a vehicle window on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 2:34 p.m. Monday, April 26.
Suspicious person. Someone was walking around El Camino Real and knocking on many residents’ doors, it was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday, April 25.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic violence on Airport Boulevard, it was reported at 11:48 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on the intersection of El Camino Real and Murchison Drive, it was reported at 9:41 p.m. Friday, April 23.
BELMONT
Burglary. Someone stole from an establishment on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Suspicious person. Someone was looking into vehicles on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Vandalism. Someone smashed the rear window of a vehicle on Continentals Way but did not steal anything, it was reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday, April 26.
Vandalism. Someone keyed a vehicle on Carlmont Drive, it was reported at 9:27 a.m. Monday, April 26.
Burglary. Someone was caught in the act of stealing from a vehicle on Shoreway Road by a police officer, it was reported at 11:34 a.m. Sunday, April 25.
Burglary. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Yosemite Drive, it was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for public intoxication and brandishing a weapon on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:55 p.m. Friday, April 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.