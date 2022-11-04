For 13 years, I have had the honor of serving our students as a trustee for the Sequoia Union High School District. Our strong sense of community and fellowship is part of what makes our community a great place to live. Our local high schools form the bedrock of our community.
Throughout the years, I have enjoyed my time serving our Sequoia Union High School District schools. My two daughters graduated from Carlmont High School and are now in careers of their own. I have seen firsthand the impact our schools have on local students. While our district does a great job preparing our students for successful futures, many of our schools were built more than 60 years ago and are in need of repair. Maintenance and upgrades are needed to continue educating and preparing our local high school students for successful futures and good paying jobs.
Voting yes on Measure W will provide locally controlled funding to update local schools and classrooms to provide a 21st-century education and improve classroom safety, including replacing inefficient heating and adding needed air conditioning systems. All funds raised by Measure W will be reviewed by an independent oversight committee that will make sure all funds go directly to our local high schools to serve our local students.
Please join me in supporting our community, schools and students and vote Yes on W.
The letter writer is a trustee of the Sequoia Union High School District.
