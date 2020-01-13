Editor,
If your age is over 50 like myself, we must take responsibility for today’s problems — our children will have to live with them. I hope they will correct them, but as the ones responsible, we owe our children more than you can imagine. We need to clean the world’s air and land and acknowledge our faults in causing it. We must prevent any more wars that kill our children and make the entire world unsafe.
If your age is over 50, I don’t have to explain what I’m talking about. The Enviromental Protection Agency is fighting us on cleaning up the air and land and our politicians are close to another war. It’s simple, we did it in the ’60s and we can do it again. Stop asking leaders to fix the damage — tell them to. For your children, tell them we apologize and we will support them in needed change. If our representatives won’t listen to our demands for change, simple. Vote them out.
Robert Nice
Redwood City
