The fight for Caltrain has totally missed the critical points. This is clearly stated in the July 28 article with endorsements from every politically connected politician in the county.
These authors and politicians are disconnected because they are ignoring a basic human right. This human right is protection of one’s health and their neighbors. The trains from San Francisco to San Jose is expecting to reach 75-90 trips each day while we are experiencing exploding residential developments along this same corridor.
It’s medically proven, trains blaring their horns 100’s of times a day and even in the middle of the night causes serious health issues including stress, anxiety, learning disabilities for the children, depression, stroke, high blood pressure and even stroke. Yes, Caltrain is to blame for all these health issues. These health crisis can be averted by installing “Safe Zones” and a quieter transit system.
Approved by the federal government, used by many communities throughout the United States — but our leaders up and down this train corridor is choosing Caltrain spending hundreds of millions to electrify the tracks and not spend a dollar improving the health of thousands of residents living along these tracks. It’s time to reinvent Caltrain, reorganize the leaders and provide a transit on these tracks that will make life a lot more quiet, happy and healthy.
Joe Lanam
San Mateo
