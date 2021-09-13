Editor,
Why hasn’t our state government resolved any of California’s crises like the worst in the country education, blackouts, fires, homelessness and lack of water and housing. How is it that Democrats who have ruled the state for decades have not solved any of these?
The answer is that Democrat politicians who have been in office for decades can’t stop milking every crisis for political donations and political power. To paraphrase Rahm Emanuel — Democrats can’t afford to let a crisis end. Every contract let by the state is a source of political donations from the companies and unions involved. The HSR will keep on giving to politicians for 30 years. Imagine how much politicians could rake off from a state takeover of PG&E. The only way to stop this is to bring in a new group of politicians to clean out the corruption of the prior group.
The end game for leftists is to let every crisis run until they gain total state government control over education, electricity, health care, housing, food, water, zoning, etc. Then we will have a nirvana of Democrat rule.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.