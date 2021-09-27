Editor,
According to the state of California and to the San Mateo City Council, we need to build more housing. Density bonuses are granted to developers for transit-oriented projects.
Two new projects have been submitted to the San Mateo Planning Commission. The Block 21 and Draeger’s Market developments propose a combined five stories of offices with 600 parking spaces. These two sites are blocks from the Caltrain station and are therefore considered transit-oriented. How does adding 600 vehicles to downtown promote transit use, reduce traffic gridlock and minimize climate change?
Only 78 housing units are proposed. Making some of these units affordable does not eliminate the jobs to housing imbalance. The “transit-oriented” designation is being abused.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
