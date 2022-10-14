In a bold effort to provide low-rent housing, the residents of South San Francisco will be asked whether they want to get into the public housing ownership business by acquiring, constructing and managing residential units. This is ballot Measure AA.
While this idea is meritorious, it appears inadequately funded and irresponsible. Our city government commissioned a three scenario, prototype study that revealed that 150 units would run between $47 million and $85 million deficits. They want over 1,000 units. This fact was shared at one council meeting and one council member actually made a groundless challenge to both the credibility of the consultants and their study. These figures were never to be uttered again publicly by our city officials as it did not fit their narrative and unanimous support for advancing this measure to the ballot.
Curiously, the South San Francisco city attorney wrote the ballot measure “impartial analysis” even though he is employed to serve at the pleasure of our city officials. If you can get past this “re-definition” of the concept of impartiality, note the repeated claim that this “will not raise taxes.” The truth: words on paper do not raise taxes but what they “green light” likely will. In fact, there has been frequent mention of the possible need for alternative funding sources should there be a shortfall. Can this mean taxes? This makes “will not raise taxes” a deception, and our city officials’ support of this measure and the associated enormous debt, fiscally reckless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.