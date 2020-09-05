Editor,
It pains me to see the Democratic Party seemingly in self-defense mode. A republic consists of two political parties (“And to the republic for which it stands”).
Nancy Pelosi and her sidekick Adam Schiff attempted to impeach President Trump without first getting a majority vote in the House of Representatives (required by the Constitution). Add that her petty ripping up the copy of President Trump’s speech as he was giving it. Petty, to say the least.
I long for the days of President Harry “The buck stops here” Truman. I am a registered Republican but would vote across party lines based on a candidate’s past accomplishments.
Under President Trump, we’ve had:
1). The lowest unemployment rate in history for both African Americans and Hispanics;
2). Strengthening the U.S./Mexico border wall, slowing human trafficking and drug smuggling; and
3). Restoration of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, which President Obama promised but failed to do.
The list goes on.
L.R. Hugdahl
Redwood City
