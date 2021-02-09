Editor,
I was just wondering when Biden was going to start the unity process he was so passionate about.
So far, all we’ve gotten is a record number of executive orders, Democrats forcing through a stimulus bill and then pressuring an elected Republican of a committee. It doesn’t seem like much bipartisanship is currently going on. But it’s probably to be expected, they lied about immediate payments going out after being sworn in, they lied about a ban on fracking as well.
One can only hope people are beginning to wake up, it’s gonna be a shaky four years. I would also be thrilled to actually see Biden speak with a teleprompter or without the questions being seen beforehand. We can circle back to that in the future.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
