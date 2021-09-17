Editor,
Like many other students around the world who have been impacted by the pandemic, I dread wearing a mask to school. Despite not being able to see everyone’s faces, I still firmly believe that public health should always be prioritized.
Especially in elementary schools, where many students are not eligible for the vaccine, it is imperative that we invoke a mask mandate to keep students, teachers and their family members safe. Rising COVID cases in elementary schools are preventable through safety measures. Therefore, the stricter we are about enforcing masks, the faster we will be able to combat the pandemic, repeal mask mandates and see each other’s smiling faces at school again.
Jasmine Fan
Palo Alto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.