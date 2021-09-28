Editor,
I have always thought it unfortunate that we don’t learn a lot of special things about an individual, until they pass away.
Such is the case of John Buchanan, for me anyway.
Way too late in life I was fortunate enough to realize some of his special characteristics when I became a member of the Vestry at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in San Carlos.
I would say he took me under his wing while teaching me how to care for the buildings and grounds of the magnificent church I was born into.
There isn’t enough room on this page to mention all the gifts God blessed John with.
One thing I know for sure, I will miss his kindness, sense of humor and his way with words. I like to think I am a better person for having known John.
David Thom
San Carlos
