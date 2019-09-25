Editor,
How long has it been since the last mass shooting? Nothing is getting done. Every time there is a shooting, our politicians get on their soapboxes and promise to solve the problem. Yet once again, nothing is getting done. The solution is simple: All assault rifles should no longer be sold to anyone except the military and first responders. Real background checks should be mandatory. Manufacturers found selling these guns to anyone other than those mentioned above will be held criminally responsible. Owning assault rifles should be illegal. Last, but not least, the government should make it clear that owning guns other than assault rifles is the right of citizens and will remain that forever. If we want this killing to stop, don’t ask your politicians, demand them to do the right thing right now, not tomorrow and without compromise.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
