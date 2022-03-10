Editor,
As the gas prices creep up to $6-$7 per gallon, depending on your area code, we Americans as well as the rest of the free world are asked to make sacrifices on behalf of the Ukraine people who are suffering at the hand of the butcher, Putin.
Indeed it is a worthy sacrifice. My question is regarding the petroleum industry. Annually, they are netting hundreds of billions of dollars in profits and I would like to know what they are doing to ease the load on the rest of the free world. Do they continue making their obscene profits or do they ease the load on consumers so they can share their dollars with retailers to keep them viable during these troubled times. Gas prices are killing commerce at all levels.
Michael Turturici
San Carlos
