I’m retired vice president for Academic Affairs for AARP in Washington, D.C., now living in San Mateo — and I love it. But I hope my fellow retirees and families and friends will remember that, when it comes to climate change, we are here as vulnerable as others in California and around the United States and around the world.
In 2020, when we first arrived in San Mateo, it was in the middle of wildfire season and we were engulfed in smoke, even at midday. Thankfully, that hasn’t been repeated. But we are all vulnerable to fire and flood, drought and heat waves. We’re now emerging from a heat wave, but others are still at risk. And so are we.
All these threats — fire, flood, drought, heat waves — are tied to climate change. We need to respond and prepare for the future. We’re already living in the “new normal.”
When people ask, “What can one person do?” I answer: one person acting alone, can do very little. But acting together, we can do a lot. Join with others and act for our own sake and the sake of our grandchildren.
