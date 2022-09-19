Editor,
I’m so grateful to San Mateo Councilmember Joe Goethals for his thorough explanation as to why the fossil fuel energy we use for driving and heating our food, water and space impacts climate change. He does a great job of dispelling myths about affordability and access to electric alternatives. I keep learning and trying to inform our family and friends about this matter so to have an elected official step up to this public platform to help educate all of us is truly admirable. Kudos to Joe Goethals!
