Editor,
I’m voting for Virginia Chang Kiraly for the Board of Supervisors in San Mateo County.
I’m familiar with one other candidate, Ray Mueller. As a previous long-term resident of Menlo Park during a time when Ray Mueller was on the City Council, I was a strong advocate of building sidewalks on a busy Santa Cruz Avenue used by hundreds of students to get to and from a very large Hillview Middle School. The students walked to and from school on the street! Many residents along Santa Cruz Avenue fought against sidewalks since I believe a slice of land adjacent to their property, which might have to be used for sidewalks, was owned by the city and was actually landscaped and used by many of these property owners.
Mueller brokered a deal where the residents never had to give up using what I think was city land for their own enjoyment and, as a result, the bike lanes became narrower than they should have been and a landscaped barrier between the street and the sidewalk was omitted. Mueller made a deal work, but it wasn’t what was best for walkers and bikers and the city of Menlo Park.
You can now see Mueller campaign signs on many of those front yards along Santa Cruz since Mueller delivered. He didn’t do the right thing, he did the deal.
Greg Druehl
San Mateo
