Editor,

I am very impressed with Giselle Hale. Her background and experience provide a solid foundation for her becoming a great member of the California Assembly.

Meanwhile, I am so disappointed with the spending by, and on behalf of, Diane Papan. Almost $1 million has come from oil companies, energy providers such as PG&E, and organizations with less than admirable records on housing. The mailers that came from this money are vicious and misleading at best, and are an indication of the type of assemblymember she would become.

We need someone who will work for all of us in the district.

Please vote for Giselle Hale for Assembly.

Robert Whitehair

San Mateo

