Thank you for pointing out the big money from Big Oil pouring into the Diane Papan Assembly campaign in the letter, “Candidates Turn Nasty in Politics.” PACs funded by Big Oil have funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars into Papan’s campaign, both directly, and through spending on mailers to support Papan. All the while, Papan is espousing the campaign promise that she will work to fight climate change. Voters beware: A big campaign promise to fight climate change, while benefiting from big spending by Big Oil, is a big red flag.
The San Mateo Climate Action Team, a group of local residents working toward solutions to the climate crisis, wrote an open letter to Papan detailing Big Oil’s spending on her campaign, pointing out why this is so problematic for voters who care about climate change. The letter asks that if Papan is truly dedicated to fighting climate change, she: 1). return all direct contributions to her campaign from Big Oil, 2). condemn the actions of PACs funded by Big Oil, and 3). state her support for a complete transition away from fossil fuel energy. If she declines to take these actions, the letter asks that Papan cease making campaign promises about fighting climate change.
To date, Papan has not responded to the open letter. Her silence speaks volumes. Big Oil: if Papan is elected, your spending will yield exactly what you want, and it’s certainly not fighting climate change. Everyone else: Please vote against Big Oil on June 7.
Michelle Hudson
San Mateo
