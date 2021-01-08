Editor,
Gov. Newsom and the county knew in September that the vaccine would be arriving in December yet there are still no plans in place to get that vaccine into arms.
The county website hasn’t been updated in forever, Gov. Newsom has no plans to get it done. Maybe at this rate I’ll get the vaccine in 2022!
Darrell Ticehurst
Hillsborough
