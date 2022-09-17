Editor,
Are we still united on our most basic principles, or are these the very issues now dividing us?
Editor,
Are we still united on our most basic principles, or are these the very issues now dividing us?
Do we still prefer our Constitutional Republic over Democratic Rule? Do we still prefer Capitalism over Communism? Do we still value States’ rights over Federal Rights? Do we still see our government as answerable to the people, or is it time to concede that to the will of the political elite? Do we prefer a private school model, or the government school model for our kids’ education? Do we still value our national sovereignty and independence, or should we be striving more toward a more international role?
If we agree on the former above, then it’s only a debate over how best to accomplish those objectives. But if our differences are so fundamental as to require that we “fundamentally transform” America, that’s a huge debate and a lot to have to settle.
And I’m happy to have those debates, but if I’m in favor of the former over the latter above, it’s ridiculous to call that a fascist position. If I looked to settle everything in a fascist manor, that’s one thing, but my positions themselves are not fascist.
If the progressive left wants to insist that I’m first and foremost a fascist presenting whatever argument, then we’re never going to be able to discuss anything. Quit with the ad hominem stuff and let’s have an honest, clean debate. I look forward.
Pelayo Carranza Jr.
South San Francisco
