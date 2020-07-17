Editor,
Having the weekly $600 supplement with my unemployment benefits has been vital in keeping my sanity about the future. I’m lucky to still have partial income, but it can end at any time, and the supplement helps me know that I can cover rent and bills for the next couple of months. People have been forced out of our jobs through no fault of our own, and the purpose of the government is to support and help people, especially during a crisis. I demand my members of Congress to pass the HEROES Act, and I want to remind all Senators that resistance to demonstrate accountability will be remembered come election time.
Linda Liang
South San Francisco
