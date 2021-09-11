Editor,
Based on recent campaign ads on the internet (I don’t watch cable or local TV), one would have to believe that without the inspiring leadership of our current governor at the helm, everybody is doomed due to an apocalyptic-like spread of a flu virus.
With age, I have come to reach two conclusions about politicians and their campaigns:
Firstly, when a politician has no clue how to resolve issues (i.e. crime, homelessness, education, poverty, etc.) facing the populace, they simply raise taxes and fees and increase budgetary funds for social programs that have never succeeded. But at least they can put themselves high on a pedestal promoting their concerns and the fact that they actually did “something.”
Secondly, if a career politician can’t support his own campaign with a list of accomplishments (or even one accomplishment), said politician has only one resort, and that is to bash and blame others who have zero legislative influence or power in Sacramento.
With a slight twist of an old saying, the dominant majority of voters in the state of California hate any thought of political or social change more than they love the California weather.
W.R. Wise
Millbrae
