On Saturday, June 4, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the South San Francisco and San Bruno police departments and Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback, will be sponsoring our fifth countywide gun buyback.
Thanks to the citizens of San Mateo County, these buybacks have been met with an overwhelming positive response. Since their inception in 2018 following the tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida, these buybacks have resulted in a total of 1,679 firearms turned in, 59 of which were assault style weapons. One of our key focuses in sponsoring these buybacks is to reduce the number of suicides in the county which represented approximately 70% of all gun-related deaths during a recent five-year period. The buyback event will take place at 1050 Mission Road in South San Francisco. The buyback is completely anonymous and attendees are requested to transport their firearms unloaded and in the trunk of their vehicles.
Up to $100 will be paid for handguns, shotguns and rifles and $200 for ghost guns and assault weapons. The hours for the event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We thank the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors for their generous donation of Measure K funding as well as local communities for their continued support. Our only goal is to keep our communities safer and we feel that gun buybacks are a step in that direction.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback
