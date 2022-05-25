Editor,
Trumputinism in our Assembly District? That appears to be the direction we’re in when we receive electoral mailers using lies and libel to persuade voters to reject a candidate the senders don’t like. I know the person these mailers prefer to be a forthright and decent person but I’m awaiting her rejection of these disgusting efforts. So far in response I have written a check for the object of their libel, Giselle Hale as she seems a solid candidate that is not at all the person the mailers are trying to describe.
The best plan is to skip to the bottom of any flier and see who pays. These in question are by the ‘Housing Merchants for Responsible Solutions’ (Mother Theresa was a housing provider not these folks). They appear to be a large collection of national realtors and landlords totally concerned about their having no limits on their ability to rent gouge and do as they like.
As a landlord myself, I can see the parallels in our national politics. We have a major party which is sliding into being dominated by “Trumputinism.” That strain of authoritarian behavior we’re seeing in many previously democratic nations. Do whatever it takes to get your way. Democracy is dead unless it goes in your direction. Then it’s great but only then.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
