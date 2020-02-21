Editor,
In Lester Gee’s Benjamin Button and Democrats letter in the Feb. 11 issue of the Daily Journal, Gee says Pelosi was a petulant child for tearing up the State of the Union speech before the eyes of the country.
However, Donald Trump’s immaturity knows no limits. Trump was already a petulant child, unfortunately, when becoming president. Among the allegations: He bragged about grabbing women by the “P,” shooting someone on Fifth Avenue, allowed babies, children and mothers to be separated and caged, chose Vladimir Putin over our intelligence department, bribed a foreign leader to investigate an American, sent threatening tweets about state department employees and others, plus thousands of vile things he has said and done and thousands of lies he has told the American people. All this before the eyes of the country.
This man is tearing up the Constitution and our democracy right before the eyes of the country, and Mr. Gee is concerned about a speech being torn up.
Bottom line is, Nancy Pelosi’s spontaneous act showed the American people that she understood the same thing we did, this was no State of the Union address. Conversely, it was the state of Donald Trump’s childish, arrogant, disrespectful and authoritarian mind. His address was a big middle finger to the entire country by giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the likes of Rush Limbaugh. Think about that for a minute.
Pelosi is actually a brave hero for tearing up the speech. The adult that should know better but becomes a petulant child is sadly sitting in the White House Oval Office, with his orange hair and an orange face. The petulant child that has been sneaking into his mother’s bronzing makeup and obviously used far too much.
Linda Slocum Lara
San Mateo
