Editor,
In Linda Slocum Lara’s “Trump’s childish behavior” letter in the Feb. 21 issue of The Daily Journal, Ms. Lara describes Nancy’s petulant tearing of the State of the Union address as a “spontaneous” act, along with listing various hoaxes and fake news to describe Trump’s immaturity.
Everyone knows Pelosi’s petulant behavior was anything but spontaneous. Conclusive video evidence shows that Pelosi had been making small tear marks during President Trump’s speech, indicating her childish cry for attention was preplanned and not spontaneous. Somebody probably directed Nancy to make small rips in each sheet so she would not further embarrass herself by not having the strength to tear multiple pages. Regardless, Nancy still embarrassed herself and the Democrats.
Bottom line is: Nancy’s preplanned childish act is a part of her enduring legacy along with now being a great video clip for political ads. I’m sure the way Ms. Lara feels about Rush Limbaugh receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is the same way millions of people feel about Obama receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Thanks to Nancy and her ilk, many Democrats and Independents are realizing that people afflicted with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ hate Trump much more than they love America. These people will be welcomed into the Republican Party as they cast their votes for Trump and other Republican candidates. Think about that for a minute. Hating Trump more than loving America, not cool.
Lester Gee
San Mateo
