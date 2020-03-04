Editor,
I am responding to the letter, “Dems hate Trump more than they love America” by Lester Gee in the Feb. 27 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal. What an absurd statement. I hate Trump because of how much I love America and hate what he’s doing to it. I’m sure there is nothing he’d enjoy more than to completely dismantle America’s democratic institutions of checks and balances, judicial authority and freedom of the press because they don’t serve his autocratic needs.
I’d argue that supporters of Trump evidently love him more than they love America and what it stands for, or used to stand for.
Brian Wright
Belmont
