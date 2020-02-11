Editor,
A little over 10 years ago, a movie by the name of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” was released, starring Brad Pitt. This drama film portrays a man who ages in reverse. I was reminded of this film after seeing Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union speech.
At the conclusion of Trump’s speech, Nancy rips up a printed State of the Union speech. Before the eyes of the country, Nancy becomes a child in the matter of seconds. Physically, Nancy still looks to be her advanced age but mentally, we can see she has regressed. Thanks to television and the internet, this video clip will live in infamy and will most likely tip those Democrats and independents who were on the fence to now vote for President Trump and other Republicans. Obama was the reason for President Trump’s first term. Pelosi will be the reason for President Trump’s second term. Thanks Nancy. Your legacy will include at least one accomplishment.
An adult who should know better becomes a petulant child at the U.S. Capitol. Not cool.
Lester Gee
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.