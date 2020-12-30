Editor,
I wasn’t going to bother with any more Grocott columns since plenty of others do a good job of it (”Oh, what a relief it is” in the Dec. 29 edition of the Daily Journal).
The latest was just the usual distortions about who is responsible for the holdup of the latest pandemic relief. Wrong as usual. But the last paragraph deserves a response. To quote, “To me, it’s sad that the guy who represents a majority of Americans may lose his leadership role to fraud while two who deserve to lose theirs may keep them.”
Numero uno Mr. Grocott: More than 80 million voted for Biden/Harris versus 74 million for El Trumpo. Numero Two-o: There has been zero proof of election fraud. Do you see the number-0 (zero). Claims by Trump supporters do no constitute proof. Numero three-o: Not may lose his leadership (that was hard to type while laughing) role.
He’s done, gone finito, toast. Which makes this the only high note in this awful year. If you have proof of fraud, produce it. Otherwise, give it a rest.
Steven Ortiz
Redwood City
