Editor,
While running for office in 1924, the KKK approached Harry Truman and offered to support him if he joined their group.
“They were congenital racists,” Truman said, “and I believe their philosophy to be the ultimate in vulgarity. I looked at those miserable creatures and told them that they could take their support and stick it where the good lord intended such things to be stuck.”
Truman later heard that some of them wanted to kill him. “I knew that you have to draw the line when your life is threatened, and my only choice was to confront them head on.”
He did so at one of their own meetings. He wanted to go by himself, but his Jewish friend, Eddie Jacobson, refused to let him go alone, and later relayed what Truman had said to them, including the “colorful” language Truman thought appropriate for such situations. Sensitive readers may want to cover their eyes while reading.
“I understand that some of you have threatened to kill me. Well if you want take your lives in your hands, let’s have a go at it right now! Telling me I can’t hire a Catholic or a Negro or a Jew is undiluted bull—t, cause I’m going to hire anyone I damn well please. Those jobs are for all the people, not just a few hooded bastards like you — Shame on you.”
Truman’s stance was courageous by any account. We need only contrast that to Trump cowering in his White House bunker during the protests.
Kent Lauder
Burlingame
(8) comments
Jorg - you would make a great spin doctor for Biden. There is a difference between becoming wiser and better informed than reading the tea leaves and go with the flow. Apparently you can take principles with a grain of salt if it fits your narrative.
Well said, Kent. Trump sits back and embraces his support from white supremacists.
Strange, Tommy, I did not see any reaction from you when Obama was supported by Black extremist groups and he welcomed them in the fold.
Trump cowering in the White House during these protests? I think you are referring to Joe Biden. Democrats are the party of the KKK and you bring Trump into your story about the KKK and Truman. Kent, you have an extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, you do know there is help for you out there, I suggest you seek it. Wasn't it Biden who raised the hand and eulogized the White Supremist Democratic Politician and KKK member Robert Byrd. Know your history folks before you write a letter.
Chris: This has been explained to you over and over again, that the Southern Democrats around the civil war, would more closely identify with Republicans today, while the Republicans back then, including President Lincoln, would more closely line up with today’s Democrats. Get it now?
And, how about knowing your history, as Kent obviously does?
Yes Jorg - it was like when Obama and Biden were first against same sex marriage but when the tide turned and their re-election was in peril, they quickly changed. They are disgusting, duplicitous politicians. That is recent history!
So, have you, Dirk, ever changed your mind when you got wiser and understood an issue better? Never?
Dirk,
Recent history shows Trump retweeting the video of old folks in the Villages complex in Florida shouting "white power" and Donald thanking them. Also recently, July 9th, David duke of the KKK endorsed Trump, again. Maybe because he feels Trump is a true white supremacy supporter and life long racist.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.